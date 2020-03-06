Frank Ramsey, 96, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Lula Frances McClananhan Ramsey. Born on December 2, 1923, in Boone County, W.Va., he was the last of 12 children of William and Martha Ramsey. Frank served our country in the United States Army during World War II. He retired from General Electric. In his younger years, Frank enjoyed traveling with his wife, Lula and spending time outside gardening. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Rosemary Geouge and 11 siblings. Frank is survived by two sons, Russell Ramsey and Ben Ramsey; stepson, Bobby McClananhan; two grandchildren, Michele Harrison and Eric McClananhan; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Briarwood Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post 16. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Ramsey family (929-5712).

