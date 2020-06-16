June 25, 1998 - June 12, 2020 On Friday, June 12, 2020, our beloved Cameron Andrew Rakes, 21, of 668 Two Bid Road, Evington, went to be with our Lord and Savior. He was born June 25, 1998 in Lynchburg, a son of Andrew D. Rakes and Lisa Perdue Rakes. He was a 2016 Honors Graduate with an Advanced Diploma from Rustburg High School. Cameron was a vibrant and determined young man who graduated from Old Dominion University this spring with a Bachelors of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was enthusiastically preparing to begin his career as an Engineer later this year. Cameron was a very confident and loving person who poured his whole heart into any endeavor he felt worthy. Cameron enjoyed golf, basketball, baseball and gaming, especially with his younger brother. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Nicholas Austin Rakes of the residence; maternal grandmother, Joyce Perdue of Danville; paternal grandmother, Brenda Collins of Stuart; paternal grandfather, Larry Rakes and his wife, Tammy of Woolwine; a very special aunt, Connie Perdue of Danville, other aunts and uncles, Jeremy and Amanda Collins of Oxford, N.C., Kasi and Lance Thompson of Bassett and Christopher and Mellissa Day of Fort Hood, Texas; and numerous other close friends and family. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Larry Perdue; great- grandparents, Wesley and Vera Harbour and Mina Rakes. Cameron, you will always be in our hearts! A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Butch Robinson with interment to follow in the Tree of Life Cemetery, Altavista. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Hyland Heights Baptist Church, where Cameron attended with his family. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
In memory
