Rebecca Bryant Ragland, 86, of Wingina, died Friday, December 27, 2019. She was the widow of Roy Tucker Ragland. She is survived by her daughter, Georgie R. Bryant (David), of Wingina; two sisters, Beatrice Jamerson (Cliff Cole) of Wingina and Elsie B. Mann of Appomattox; and grandson, Stacy Bryant (Alisha) of Rustburg. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Clayton of Appomattox, Cullen, Franklin, Curtis and Joseph Bryant, all of Buckingham; and two sisters, Frances Kelly of Farmville and Isabelle Bryant of Buckingham. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn with interment in the Ragland Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, December 30, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ragland, Rebecca Bryant
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Dunkum Funeral Home
16923 Oak Street
Dillwyn, VA 23936
Dec 31
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
2:00PM
Dunkum Funeral Home
16923 Oak Street
Dillwyn, VA 23936
Dec 31
Interment following funeral service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
12:00AM
Ragland Family Cemetery
1698 S. James River Highway
Wingina, VA 24599
