Helen Taylor Ragland, 72, of Old Courthouse Road, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late DeLmas Clyde Ragland Sr. Born in Lynchburg, April 12, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Carrie Louise Baldwin and James Ryland Taylor. Helen worked for Courtland Manufacturing from 1965-1999, then worked for Stop In #51 gas station for 10 years. She is survived by one sister, Ellen T. Ragland of Danville; a devoted sister-in-law, Shirley Ragland Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, DeLmas "Del" Clyde Ragland Jr.; two brothers, R. Ryland Taylor, George "Red" Taylor; two sisters, Betty Seay, and Louise Thompson. A special thanks to Linda and Henry Goode, Shirley Ragland Stanley, the staff of Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center and the Hospice Staff for their love and care of Helen. Instead of a memorial service, Helen's wishes were to consider making memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation of the Virginias, 2601 Willard Road, Suite 103, Richmond, VA 23294, in memory of her son. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

