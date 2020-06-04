December 18, 1925 - June 2, 2020 Elbryne "Bo" Lewis Radford, 94, of Forest passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Marie Stump Radford. Born on December 18, 1925, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Arnold John Radford and the late Minnie Stinnette Radford. Bo retired from construction, where he worked for C.L. Lewis Company, and he was of the Methodist faith. He was a loving son, husband, stepfather, cousin and friend. In addition to his wife and parents, Bo was preceded in death by his stepson, Darryl Wayne Stump. Bo is survived by his first cousin, Barbara Smith Taylor of Lynchburg, and a host of loving family members and friends. A private graveside service will be conducted at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at Whitten Timberlake Chapel on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Whitten Funeral Home staff will help the family maintain the 10-person social distancing rule due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of one's choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

