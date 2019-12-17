William David Quinn, 72, of Madison Heights, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Carolyn Jennings Quinn. Born April 9, 1947 in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Elmo Quinn and Martha Quinn. He was a retired mill worker with Rock Ten. He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Woody and her husband, RW of Madison Heights; a sister, Mary Lipscomb and her husband, Darryl of Lynchburg; a brother, John Quinn and his wife, Denice of Madison Heights; two grandsons, Colton Woody and Carter Woody; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Amelon United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Tinsley officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Family would like to thank the staff of Stroobants Cardiovascular Center, Dr. Haga and the staff of Monelison Family Practice and Centra Home Health. Memorial contributions may be made to Monelison Rescue Squad at 120 Amer Circle, Madison Heights, Va. 24572 To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
