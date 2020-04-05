Following a brief illness, it is with great sorrow that the family of Robert Mason Quillian, announces his passing on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Bob was born on December 8, 1950, to Dr. William F. Quillian Jr. and Margaret Weigle Quillian in Delaware, Ohio. At 18 months, Bob moved with his family to Lynchburg, Virginia, where his father became President of Randolph-Macon Woman's College. He remained there until he graduated from E. C. Glass High School as the class valedictorian in 1969. He went on to attend Yale University, then law school at the University of Virginia, graduating in 1976. Traveling and interviewing at various law firms across the country, he decided to start his law career in Olympia, Washington. He continued to practice for over 40 years as a criminal defense attorney, focusing on the indigent and those most in need of legal service. He dedicated his life to his career and worked at it tirelessly. His love of football led him to start the Quillian Football League in 1983. After 36 years, the fantasy football league is still going strong. He leaves behind some of the best friends anyone could ask for. His favorite pastimes were watching sports and golfing. He loved biking, rafting, and hiking with his family and friends in Central Oregon. He loved writing and penned many a poem for special occasions over the years that brought both laughter and tears to anyone who was lucky enough to hear them. Bob was a devoted husband and father to his wife of over 33 years, Suzanne, and his children, Adam Quillian (Jessie) and Teague Quillian (Charlotte). He exhibited unwavering loyalty to his dearest friends and extended family. He will be remembered as a loyal and giving man, possessing a great sense of humor, a generous and loving spirit, and a kind, humble heart. In addition to his immediate family, he leaves behind his brother, Bill Quillian III (Tina); sister, Anne Quillian; sister, Kathy Solberg (Terry); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and friends that were and are close enough to call family. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
