Lillian Cooper Quarles, 93, of Lynchburg, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Forest Hill Burial Park with the Rev. Ricky Hailstock officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

