Soule Burnice Purvis, 82, of Lynchburg passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at The Carrington Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Jean Gallier Purvis. Born on October 21, 1936, in Amherst County, he was the son of Grace Hunter Purvis and the late Sizer Burnice Purvis. Soule was a retired inspector for General Electric and a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. He served our country in the Army National Guard. In addition to his wife and father, Soule was preceded in death by one brother, Morris Purvis. In addition to his mother, Soule is survived by his children, Michael Purvis, Steven Purvis and Kathy Tomlin, all of Lynchburg; three siblings, John Purvis (Delores) of Campbell County, Alfred Purvis (Susan) of Madison Heights, and Nancy Purvis of Madison Heights; sister-in-law, Joyce Purvis of Madison Heights; three grandchildren, Michael Purvis Jr. (Amiee), Allan Tomlin, and Christopher Tomlin; two great-grandchildren, Zoee Purvis and Avree Purvis; and other loving family members and friends. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. Ralph J. Napolitano officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
