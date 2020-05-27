Grover "Bud" Dillard Pugh, 77, of Wyatts Way, Evington, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence. Born in Appomattox, March 11, 1943, he was a son of the late Zora Guthrie and John Esmond Pugh. Bud retired from Ericsson and served his country in the United States Army. He is survived by three children, Brady Pugh of Lynchburg, Crystal Ramsey of Spout Spring and Angela Shupe and husband, Mike of Appomattox; three brothers, Joel W. Pugh and wife, Carolyn, Harold "Chief" Pugh and Robert Pugh all of Appomattox; two sisters, Eugenia Clay and husband, Glenn of Gladys and Nora Webber of Pamplin; four grandchildren, Jamie Pugh, Bailey Pugh, Sky Shupe and wife, Taylor and Logan Ford and husband, Blake; four great-grandchildren, Mattie Belle, Boone, Caroline and Brynn, and a special friend Mae Abbott. He was preceded in death by one sister, Emma Hogan; and one brother, Tom Pugh. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence of his daughter, Crystal Ramsey. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.