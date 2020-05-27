Grover "Bud" Dillard Pugh, 77, of Wyatts Way, Evington, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence. Born in Appomattox, March 11, 1943, he was a son of the late Zora Guthrie and John Esmond Pugh. Bud retired from Ericsson and served his country in the United States Army. He is survived by three children, Brady Pugh of Lynchburg, Crystal Ramsey of Spout Spring and Angela Shupe and husband, Mike of Appomattox; three brothers, Joel W. Pugh and wife, Carolyn, Harold "Chief" Pugh and Robert Pugh all of Appomattox; two sisters, Eugenia Clay and husband, Glenn of Gladys and Nora Webber of Pamplin; four grandchildren, Jamie Pugh, Bailey Pugh, Sky Shupe and wife, Taylor and Logan Ford and husband, Blake; four great-grandchildren, Mattie Belle, Boone, Caroline and Brynn, and a special friend Mae Abbott. He was preceded in death by one sister, Emma Hogan; and one brother, Tom Pugh. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence of his daughter, Crystal Ramsey. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

