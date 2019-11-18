Edna Talley Pugh, 91, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at her residence at the Summit. She was the wife of the late Reginald Winston Pugh. Born in Campbell County on August 13, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Pinkney Talley and Ida Lowery Talley. She retired from General Electric after 30 years of service and was a member of Amelon United Methodist Church. She was very proud of the fact she earned and Associates Degree from CVCC and on the side she enjoyed designing floral arrangements and did so for many weddings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan P. Neighbors; four brothers, Jim Talley, William Talley, Samuel Talley and Preston "Hank" Talley; and two sisters, Lessie T. Quick and Mary Ida McHaney. She is survived by her son, David W. Pugh and his wife, Susan, of Madison Heights; one brother, Earl Talley; five grandchildren, Jennifer Follett and husband, Brian, David Pugh Jr. and wife, Joanna, Sara Sprague an husband, Bret, Matt Neighbors and wife, Wendy, and Glenn Burford and wife, Carla; and seven great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Caleigh, Nicholas, Nataleigh, Samantha, Anna and Kody. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Kidd officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
