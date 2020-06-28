David Jennings Puckette Sr., 95, of Madison Heights, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the home of his daughter. He was the son of the late, William Henry Puckette and Willie Pillow Puckette. He was preceded in death by his first wife, of 54 years, Rachel Wilkinson Puckette; six brothers; and four sisters; and a special friend, Margie. He was born September 22, 1924, in Campbell County. He was a member of New Chapel Church and former member of Rustburg Baptist Church. David is survived by his second wife, Nancy Joy Puckette of Rustburg; four children, Shirley Edwards (David) of Lynchburg, David Puckette Jr. (Linda) of Amelia, Violet Esposito (Claude) of Madison Heights, Willie Puckette of Gladys; and one stepson, Shawn Pillow (Belinda) of Phenix; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; and special friends, Becky and Lisa. The family would like to thank Seven Hills Hospice for excellent care. Due to Covid concerns, a private graveside funeral will be held with the Reverend Rick Cole officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American heart Association or Rustburg Baptist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Tags

Load entries