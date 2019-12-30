Walter "Bill" William Puckette II, of Gladys, passed into the loving arms of his Savior at his home on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born to the late Walter William and Marion Grey Puckette on December 16, 1949, and raised on Robin Branch Farm, which was his lifelong home. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Beverly Williams Puckette. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Walter William "Trey" Puckette III and wife, Jessi, Aaron Scott Puckette and wife, Whitney, and Abby Rose Puckette Tribble and husband, Brad; and grandchildren, Lillian Grace, Isabel Grey, Layton Owen, Ashby Layne, Henry Scott, Avie Mae, Walter Whitt, Robert Cade Puckette and Hazel Rose Tribble. Also surviving are sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan Cox and husband, David, Nan Wallace and husband, Vernon, Donna Davis and husband, Ernie, and Merle Herndon and husband, Billy; sisters-in-law, Pat Kent and husband, Tony, and Kay Lynch and husband, Darrell; brother-in-law, David Williams and wife, Tammy; father-in-law, Alford Williams; and nieces and nephews. Bill was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He dedicated his life to his family, farming, preserving the land he loved, and passing those traditions on to his children and grandchildren. His other passions in life were trapping, hunting especially spring gobblers, fishing, restoring and appreciating antique cars. Bill touched the lives of so many and will forever live in the memories of those who treasured him as a humble and forgiving man who loved nature and the beauty of God's handiwork. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Naruna with the Rev. Steve Emory, officiating. Burial will be private. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Puckette II, Walter "Bill" William
