Lucy Paulette Willard Puckett, 75, of Bedford, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in Franklin County, Va., on September 17, 1944, a daughter of the late Morton Dudley Willard and Myrtle Sigmon Willard Lynch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tony Bryant. She is survived by her husband, Henry Shelton Puckett; daughters, Teresa Bryant, Leona Phillips and husband, Rodney, and Debra Sprouse and husband Chris; son, Micheal Puckett and partner, Cody Hudson; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; special friends, Carol Crochiere, Linda Altice, and Brenda Arrington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St. Bedford, with Pastor Earl Ragland officiating. A burial will follow in Holy Land Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

