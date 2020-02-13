Lucy Paulette Willard Puckett, 75, of Bedford, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in Franklin County, Va., on September 17, 1944, a daughter of the late Morton Dudley Willard and Myrtle Sigmon Willard Lynch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tony Bryant. She is survived by her husband, Henry Shelton Puckett; daughters, Teresa Bryant, Leona Phillips and husband, Rodney, and Debra Sprouse and husband Chris; son, Micheal Puckett and partner, Cody Hudson; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; special friends, Carol Crochiere, Linda Altice, and Brenda Arrington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St. Bedford, with Pastor Earl Ragland officiating. A burial will follow in Holy Land Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.