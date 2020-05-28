October 31, 1954 - May 22, 2020 Dr. Randy Pruitt, was born October 31, 1954, in West Allis, Wisconsin to the late Louis and Doris Pruitt. His first wife of 25 years, Bonnie Lucille Coletti Pruitt, preceded him in death along with a brother-in-law, Robert Moss. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Rose Davis Pruitt; his mother-in-law, Lou (Mamaw) Williams; his daughter, Hannah Noel Pruitt Quebedeaux and husband, Miles Christian Quebedeaux. He became known as "my Virginia Dad" to Tina Lou Jones and husband, Ben Jones; Emily Rhea Meador and husband, Larry Meador and "Dad P" to Jenny Lee Davis. Randy was so proud of his six grandchildren: twin grandsons, Judah Kahn Quebedeaux and Gideon Argus Quebedeaux and granddaughter, Piper Quinn Quebedeaux. Also, granddaughter, Adrian Rose Meador and grandsons: Andrew Williams Meador and Ashton John Meador. Randy's siblings include brothers: Gary Pruitt and wife, Kathy; Douglas Pruitt and wife, Jeanine; Timothy Pruitt and wife, Diane; James Pruitt and wife, Mary Beth and sister, Tricia Moss. Randy has 23 nieces and nephews and 24 great nieces and nephews. Randy was an excellent husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher and friend. He was loved and respected by his family, friends, colleagues and students. Randy was a graduate of Nathan Hale High School where he was a wrestler. He did his undergraduate work at University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse. He played in the marching band, performing in the Orange Bowl for the half-time show at a Green Bay Packer's game. He was involved in Campus Ministry during his college career and sang regularly at the local Coffee House. Randy did his graduate work at Regent University-Virginia Beach and earned his doctorate from Bowling Green State University, Ohio. Randy accepted Christ January 8, 1977. He performed with a music group, In His Name, and traveled for three years. Randy was a Communications Professor at Georgia's Toccoa Falls and Colorado Christian University. He retired from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and had numerous publications throughout his career. Randy was a Green Bay Packer fan, Brewers fan, Wisconsin Badgers fan and Liberty Flames fan. He enjoyed his hobbies: fishing, golfing and gardening, where he tended to many flowers, fruits and vegetables. He loved nature, the ocean and enjoyed birds. Randy leaves a legacy for each of us. As he crossed over into eternity, we know he heard the Lord say, "Well done my good and faithful servant." He crossed over at his home, "Pruitt Ranch," on Friday, May 22, 2020. A private funeral will be at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Scottsville, Ky., on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like all donations be made to the Hope Center for Pregnancy in Bowling Green, Ky. www.goadfh.com. Goad Funeral Home

