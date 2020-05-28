October 31, 1954 - May 22, 2020 Dr. Randy Pruitt, was born October 31, 1954, in West Allis, Wisconsin to the late Louis and Doris Pruitt. His first wife of 25 years, Bonnie Lucille Coletti Pruitt, preceded him in death along with a brother-in-law, Robert Moss. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Rose Davis Pruitt; his mother-in-law, Lou (Mamaw) Williams; his daughter, Hannah Noel Pruitt Quebedeaux and husband, Miles Christian Quebedeaux. He became known as "my Virginia Dad" to Tina Lou Jones and husband, Ben Jones; Emily Rhea Meador and husband, Larry Meador and "Dad P" to Jenny Lee Davis. Randy was so proud of his six grandchildren: twin grandsons, Judah Kahn Quebedeaux and Gideon Argus Quebedeaux and granddaughter, Piper Quinn Quebedeaux. Also, granddaughter, Adrian Rose Meador and grandsons: Andrew Williams Meador and Ashton John Meador. Randy's siblings include brothers: Gary Pruitt and wife, Kathy; Douglas Pruitt and wife, Jeanine; Timothy Pruitt and wife, Diane; James Pruitt and wife, Mary Beth and sister, Tricia Moss. Randy has 23 nieces and nephews and 24 great nieces and nephews. Randy was an excellent husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher and friend. He was loved and respected by his family, friends, colleagues and students. Randy was a graduate of Nathan Hale High School where he was a wrestler. He did his undergraduate work at University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse. He played in the marching band, performing in the Orange Bowl for the half-time show at a Green Bay Packer's game. He was involved in Campus Ministry during his college career and sang regularly at the local Coffee House. Randy did his graduate work at Regent University-Virginia Beach and earned his doctorate from Bowling Green State University, Ohio. Randy accepted Christ January 8, 1977. He performed with a music group, In His Name, and traveled for three years. Randy was a Communications Professor at Georgia's Toccoa Falls and Colorado Christian University. He retired from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and had numerous publications throughout his career. Randy was a Green Bay Packer fan, Brewers fan, Wisconsin Badgers fan and Liberty Flames fan. He enjoyed his hobbies: fishing, golfing and gardening, where he tended to many flowers, fruits and vegetables. He loved nature, the ocean and enjoyed birds. Randy leaves a legacy for each of us. As he crossed over into eternity, we know he heard the Lord say, "Well done my good and faithful servant." He crossed over at his home, "Pruitt Ranch," on Friday, May 22, 2020. A private funeral will be at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Scottsville, Ky., on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like all donations be made to the Hope Center for Pregnancy in Bowling Green, Ky. www.goadfh.com. Goad Funeral Home
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.