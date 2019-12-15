Michael Earl Proffitt, 71, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home. Born in Lynchburg, on July 14, 1948, Mr. Proffitt was the son of the late Earl Ward and Rachel Josephine Clements Proffitt. He was retired as a Foreman with Alan Morrison Sign Company and was a member of Eternal Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Gypsy Lee Castlebury Proffitt; son, Jeffrey Michael Proffit (Tamatha Burks); daughter, Michelle Lee Macheras; brother, Wallace Proffitt (Lillian); sister, Patricia Wilson (James), all of Madison Heights; sister, Virginia Watts (E. A. Williams) of Lynchburg; and four grandchildren, Berkleigh Macheras, Brennan Macheras, Connor Proffitt, and Layla Proffitt. A celebration of his life will held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at New Beginnings Tabernacle, 1886 S. Coolwell Road, Madison Heights. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
