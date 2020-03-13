Janice Hailey Privette, 81, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Calvin Willis Privette. She was born on August 29, 1938, to the late Herbert Edward and Myrtle Francis Hailey. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy P. Combs; a great-grandson, Noah Jaxon Fuller; and a brother, Ronald E. Hailey. Janice is survived by her son, Herbert Edward Privette (Melissa); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Janice was a Registered Nurse and opened The Privette Family Home Care, where she cared for many people over the years. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, Lynchburg, at 2 p.m. The Reverend Todd Vie will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
