Audrey Connelly Pritchett, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in Monroe on July 9, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Helen McGuire Connelly Carwile and was also preceded by a great nephew, Andrew "Drew" David Vassar and her stepfather, Mitchell "Screechy" Carwile. Audrey was a legal assistant with Petty, Richards, Dawson & Richards Law Firm and a member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She was very proud of her Irish Heritage and had traveled extensively in Ireland with her sisters. She was a wonderful sister and aunt and will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by two sisters, Phyllis C. Vassar and Shirley C. Caskie; former husband, Robert O. Pritchett; a nephew, David L. Vassar (Laura); a niece, Dianne M. Vassar; a great nephew, John Ross Metz; and a great niece, Elizabeth D. Vassar. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, in Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church by Pastor Brett Eubank. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider the charity of your choice. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Service information
Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
6:00PM-7:30PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Feb 21
Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM
Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church
2424 Rivermont Avenue
Lynchburg, Va 24503
In memory
