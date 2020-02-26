Oona Price passed to light eternal surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 14, 1978, in Roanoke, Virginia, she was the daughter of Terry May Price (Arnold). She was a graduate of Jefferson Forest High School and attended American University where she excelled in creative writing. She was a prolific and talented singer and songwriter, artist, aspiring novelist, and gourmet cook. She was an Episcopalian who embraced and honored many faiths. But most of all, she was an extraordinary momma to her beloved son Orion, and a loving friend to so many and different people from all walks of life. Her unconditional love and strong beliefs for compassion and equality were generously shared wherever she went. There will never be another Oona! As well as her mother and son, Oona is survived by her partner, Jason and her brother, Christian. To honor her memory, simply do a kindness for someone each and every day. Perhaps when you do, tell them Oona's name. Give a kind word, hold someone's hand, lend a warm embrace, but, most importantly, sing a song! A fitting celebration of Oona's life will take place at a later date. In the meantime, smile, laugh, sing, raise a glass of bourbon, and shout her name. Hug and kiss your loved ones and prepare to gather soon. We will wear her favorite color purple, drink some more, and sing in unison "When the Saints Go Marching In!" Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

