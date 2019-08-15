Frances "Tootie" Smith Price, 88, of Forest, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman, and son, Robert "Bobby" Price. Born to Dan and Susie Smith, she was the youngest of six, all of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her dear sister-in-law, Stella Smith, more of a sister and best friend. Tootie is survived by her son, John "Eddie" Price (Teresa); daughters, June Price (Annie), Anita Price, and Carol Price Tucker (Ronnie). She is also survived by three grandsons, Dwayne Price, Andrew Tucker (Anna) and Dan Tucker (Cassie); and a great-grandson, Coley Price. Frances had many name and titles, wife, sister, aunt, and the most important one to her was Mama. She was the best possible Mother anyone could have, holding her family together with a love so strong death will never diminish it. Tootie was a graduate of Brookville High School Class of '48, and always enjoyed the reunions through the years. She was a retiree of Progress Printing, where she worked alongside her daughters, Anita and Carol. Frances instilled in her children a tremendous work ethic and was extremely proud of all their accomplishments. She was a caregiver to family and friends and would give or share anything she had from pickles to crocheted towels. She would always ask, "Do I have anything you need?" and she meant every word of it. She often fielded requests for her famous chocolate pies and salmon cakes, Best in the World! She had a tremendous green thumb, raising gardens to feed her family and flowers for all to enjoy. Being in her blackberry patch was her happy place. In her later years, she was quite the entrepreneur crocheting towels and always enjoyed shopping for new designs. Of course, part of that was enjoying lunch at her favorite places, County Line Café, Famous Anthony's and Colonial Restaurant. The family wishes to thank special nephew, Skeeter Robertson and his wife, Sue, who is an angel on this earth and who helped all of us keep Mama's last wish of staying in her home until the end. The family would also like to thank friends Barbara and Dale Hull, church friends from Terrace View Baptist Church and Centra Hospice for their loving care. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road and other times at the residence. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Virginia Memorial Park, followed by a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. at Terrace View Baptist Church. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Terrace View Baptist Church, 1040 Matthew Talbot Rd., Forest, VA 24551 Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
