The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., today, Friday, August 16, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Virginia Memorial Park, followed by a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. at Terrace View Baptist Church. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Terrace View Baptist Church, 1040 Matthew Talbot Rd., Forest, VA 24551 Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434)239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

