Barbara Fern Price, 79, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Runk & Pratt independent living in Lynchburg. She was the wife of the late Basil Price. Born in Kingsport, Tenn., on December 19, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Charles Alex Luster and Shirley Rich Luster. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Luster. She is survived by her loving and devoted sister, Linda Kay Pratt and brother-in-law, Dr. Norman Pratt of Forest; two very devoted nieces, Vickie Pratt Runk and her husband, Brian and Karen English Winbourne and her husband, Andy, all of Forest, and one great nieces and several great nephews. Barbara retired from retail sales. She was very active in the independent living community at Runk & Pratt at Liberty Ridge and loved welcoming new residence and guests. She loved chocolate, playing bingo, shopping and reading was a big past time for her. She loved animals of all kinds but especially loved her family. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport, Tenn. Because of her love for animals, the family requests memorial contributions be made to a local humane society of your choice. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
