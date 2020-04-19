Robert Wendell Pratt, USN, Ret., 84, of Lynchburg died on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was the husband of Sherma Jean Pratt. Robert was born in Roanoke on February 6, 1936, a son of the late Wendell Bernett Pratt and Dorothy Cloyd Pratt. Robert honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and until his retirement from military service in 1985. He was a member of the VFW Post #392, the Lakeside Drive Moose Lodge #715, and Forest Road United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife he is survived by his two sons, Steven Wendell Pratt of Texas, and Robert Pratt Jr. of Mass.; his sister, Shirley Pratt Lamanca John of Salem; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two daughters, Kimmie Jo Haner and Joan Leslie Cogar. A Graveside Service for Robert will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor Sue Keen officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

