Louis Edward Powell Jr., 75, of Forest, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Born October 29, 1944 to the late Louis Powell and Bernice P. Barber. Lou retired from ITW Paktron after 38 years, served in the United States Air Force for eight years and was a Flight Line Technician serving in the Vietnam War. Lou was also a member of College Hill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Bonnie C. Powell; children, Holly Herbert of Richmond and her partner, Jenni Johnson, Alicia P. Tuck of Bedford and her husband, Kennon, Charmin W. Britt of Alexandria and her husband, Laurence, and Joseph Wann of Forest and his wife, Meghan; grandchildren, Alexis G. Duff, Sidney Walker, Austin Tuck, Katlyn Tuck, Maliq Knight, Lukas Wann, Gavin Tanner, Noah Tanner, and Wyatt Johnson. He is also survived by his mother-in- law, Lorine E. Arthur; two brother-in-laws, Larry C. Cash and his wife, Dorothy and Jerry L. Cash and his wife, Sarah; and two special first cousins, Cathy Gray, Carolyn Burnett and husband, Tommy and their families. The family would also like to acknowledge special friends, Johnny Shaner whom he loved like a brother, and his wife, Carolyn and Our Lynchburg Community Market friends. Lou is now reunited with "his girl" Maggie Mae. A celebration of Lou's life will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to College Hill Baptist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Powell Jr., Louis Edward
To plant a tree in memory of Louis Powell, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.