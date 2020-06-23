George Michael "Mike" Powell, 59, of Cedar Cove Lane, Spout Spring, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on November 2, 1960, he was the son of Agnes Davidson Reynolds and the late James Elmo Powell. He was a United States Air Force veteran, retired from Newport News Shipyard, and was a member of the Baptist faith. Mike is survived by his mother and step-father, Agnes D. and Albert C. Reynolds of Spout Spring; a brother, Doug Powell and wife, Dolores of Powhatan; a half-brother, Cory Powell and wife, Meredith of Mechanicsville; and two nieces. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Spout Spring Baptist Church officiating by Pastor Todd Estes. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Appomattox Rescue Squad, PO Box 57, Appomattox, VA 2522 or a charity of your choosing. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.