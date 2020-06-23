George Michael "Mike" Powell, 59, of Cedar Cove Lane, Spout Spring, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on November 2, 1960, he was the son of Agnes Davidson Reynolds and the late James Elmo Powell. He was a United States Air Force veteran, retired from Newport News Shipyard, and was a member of the Baptist faith. Mike is survived by his mother and step-father, Agnes D. and Albert C. Reynolds of Spout Spring; a brother, Doug Powell and wife, Dolores of Powhatan; a half-brother, Cory Powell and wife, Meredith of Mechanicsville; and two nieces. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Spout Spring Baptist Church officiating by Pastor Todd Estes. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Appomattox Rescue Squad, PO Box 57, Appomattox, VA 2522 or a charity of your choosing. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Tags

Load entries