Betty (Padgett) Powell, 87, of Goode, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Goode, Virginia on November 1, 1932, the oldest child of Melvin and Mary (Overstreet) Padgett. She loved farm life and enjoyed spending time with her younger brother, Charles. A born educator and leader, Betty was the first member of her family to attend college, graduating from Radford University with a degree in Education. She then began teaching 3rd and 5th grade in Richmond, Virginia. During this time, she also earned her Master's Degree and became an Assistant Principal. Betty was an independent woman who was charmed into love by Jim Powell. They were married on June 8, 1968. Betty loved being married, and especially enjoyed motherhood when her son, Stan, was born in 1972. Betty was extremely proud of many things in her life, her family, her happy childhood, her friends, her marriage and her son. She especially enjoyed a late-in-life granddaughter who brought great joy to Betty and the other residents at Myrtle Beach Manor. Betty is joining her parents and her husband, Jim, in Heaven. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Paige Powell; son; and daughter-in-law, Stan and Sarah; and her beloved granddaughter, Mary Quinn; along with her brother, Charles (Connie) Padgett; and many beloved family and friends. The family will have a private graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSA Hospice of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina or to any charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
