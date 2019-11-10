Alice Katherine "Kay" Potter, 100, passed away peacefully at home on October 16, 2019. Mrs. Potter and her husband, Walter Brown Potter, owned and operated the Culpeper Star-Exponent 1952-1978. During her time in Culpeper, Mrs. Potter was elected to the town council, headed multiple civic organizations such as the Red Cross and worked as an award-winning reporter for the family's paper, raised two boys and supported her husband. Statewide she was active in Virginia Press Women and an early supporter of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Born in Louisville, Ky., in 1919, the former Kay Hudson grew up in Nashville, Tenn., where she graduated Hume-Fogg High School in 1935 and attended the George Peabody College for Teachers. Later she worked in Washington, D.C., where she met Mr. Potter. After they were married in 1942, Mr. Potter left for service in World War II while Mrs. Potter studied at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in Baltimore, Md. Mr. and Mrs. Potter moved to Naples, Fla. in 1981. In Naples, Mrs. Potter was a founder and president of the Mangrove Action Group and a columnist for the Pelican Bay Post. She was named the first Pelican Bay Person of the Year. Mrs. Potter is survived by two sons, Walter Brown Potter Jr. of Falls Church, Va., and Robert Mclean Potter of Raleigh, N.C.; a sister, Vivian Herman of West Hartford, Conn.; two grandchildren, Page Potter of Charlottesville, Va., and Christina Potter, Baltimore, Md.; a nephew, Terence Herman of Edmond, Okla.; a niece, Dawn Herman of Norfolk, Mass.; two great nieces, Erica Saunders of Tucson, Ariz., and Daniela Herman of Edmond, Okla.; a great nephew, Kyle Herman of Austin, Texas; and five great great nephews. Mrs. Potter will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband. Funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family prefers donations be made to the School of Nursing at Johns Hopkins University. The School may be contacted by phone at (410) 955-4284 or on its web site (http://www.nursing.jhu.edu).
