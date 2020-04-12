Robert Cleason Posten, 82, of Myrtle Beach S.C., passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Burley Posten. Myrtle Beach Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Posten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

