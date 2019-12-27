George H. Posey, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; their son, Craig (Lorrie); and three grandchildren, Alexandra Pettyjohn and Carynne and Jonathan Posey. He was predeceased by his daughter, Mari Pettyjohn and three sisters, Catherine, Helen and Esther. He also leaves many special nieces and nephews. George retired from the U.S. Army after 22 years of active duty. He spent the last decade of his service as a member of Special Forces. As a Green Beret, he led A-teams in Vietnam on three separate tours of duty. He was a member of the Forest Lodge, Chapter, Commandery and the Lynchburg Shriners Club here in Virginia. Special thanks to Runk & Pratt in Forest and 7 Hills Hospice for their gentle loving care. There will be a visitation at Forest Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
