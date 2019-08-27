Ann Nomecha Guill Porton, 82, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Ann was born on July 19, 1937, in Monroe, a daughter of the late Jesse Taylor Guill and Hilda McGuire Guill. Ann worked as a professional accountant for Sims Wholesale and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Appomattox. She is survived by her three children, Michael Elton Porton of Appomattox, Susan Porton Woodson and husband, William Jeffrey, of Lynchburg, and Jeffery Taylor Porton of Appomattox; five grandchildren, Amy Francis Porton of Lynchburg, Ann Marie Porton of Appomattox, Nomecha Woodson Perrow and husband, T.J., of Forest, Caitlin Woodson Lehman and husband, Justin, of Manassas, and Zachary Taylor Porton of Lynchburg; two great-grandchildren, Carsyn Riley Perrow and Jocelyn Jane Perrow; three sisters, Madeline Guill Poe, Donna Guill Blume, and Patricia Guill Wilson; and one brother, Larry Wayne Guill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jessie Taylor Guill Jr. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A Celebration of Ann's Life will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home with Pastor Rusty Small officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in Ann's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
