Rosalie Rosencrance Gear Pool, 81, of Concord, departed this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She is now in her eternal home with her heavenly Father. She was the wife of the late Stephen Carroll Pool Sr. for 40 years. Born in Frankford, West Virginia, on July 21, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Sewell Gear and Bessie May Rosencrance. She is survived by three children, Dianne P. Mantiply (Gary) of Appomattox, Stephen C. Pool Jr. (Sandra) of Rustburg, and Phillip S. Pool (Lisa) of Appomattox; four grandchildren, Stephen C. Pool III, Allison M. Thompson (William), Melanie M. Reel (John), and Kaylab Burks; one step granddaughter, Jennifer M. Baker; six great-grandchildren, Hayden Mitchell, Cheyenne, Jovie and Bryce Thompson, Lacey and Laney Reel; and one step great-grandson, Brayden Dix. She was predeceased by five brothers, Herbert Gear, James Gear, Marion Gear, Arthur "Sonny" Gear Jr., and Paul Gear; and two sisters, Vada Powers and Laura Perry. Rosalie graduated from Rustburg High School in 1954 as salutatorian of her class, and from Longwood College in 1958 majoring in business administration. She married her high school sweetheart, Steve, that same year. They had the wonderful privilege of being married by Rosalie's father who was a Presbyterian minister. She was a member of Early's Chapel United Methodist Church, where she attended the majority of her adult life. She served in many capacities over the years, as a Sunday school teacher, active with Bible school, a member of the United Methodist Women, very active with the Gideon's Auxiliary, and a member of the Concord Happy Hearts. Rosalie was a great cook and served full dinners almost every night (while her children lived at home). It was quite the feast, and her rice and gravy, lima beans, and pecan pie were a favorite to all. After the children were grown, she joined with Steve in the business of selling TV's and appliances at Appomattox Radio, TV & Appliance. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. Her gentle ways, loving heart, and tireless devotion to her family, will never be forgotten. The family would also like to thank Sheila Mantiply for all of the friendship and love that she showed to Rosalie during her long illness. A celebration of Rosalie's life will be held at Early's Chapel Methodist Church in Concord, Va., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. by the Reverend Ronald Litten. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately preceding the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Robinson Funeral Home in Appomattox is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
