Lois Foster Pool, 78, of Brookneal, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at home. She was the wife of the late Franklin T. Pool Sr. Lois was born in Campbell County, on April 25, 1941, a daughter of the late Courtney R. Foster and Erna Holland Foster. She was a member of Brookneal Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, Franklin T. Pool, Jr. of Washington State, and J. Charles Pool of Nevada; two daughters, Jeannie M. Crossland (Tony) and Joyce P. Williams (Jay), all of Brookneal; 11 grandchildren, Daniel Klein (Ivy), Nathan Klein (Brittany) all of Bedford, Caleb Klein of Rustburg, Carrington Crossland of Brookneal, Brianna Dickson (Jeff) of Roanoke, Scott, Jason, and Jonnah Williams, Samantha and Jodi Pool, all of Brookneal, and Josh Dalton of Gladys; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Genelle Bass of Concord, and Jean Brasuell of Gladys. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Landry Dickson; six brothers, and four sisters. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Wickliffe Cemetery by the Rev. Jeff Dickson. The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Jeannie and Tony Crossland. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
