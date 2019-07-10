Leslie Julian Ponton "Les", 57, passed away on May 6, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1962. He was a graduate from the Class of 1980 at Nelson County High School. Les served in the U.S. Navy from 1980 to 1985. Les was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Withers Ponton "Buck". He is survived by his loving mother, Barbara J. Ponton; sister, Lisa Jeffers (John); nephew, Blake Wooten; niece, Lauren Adams (Kevin); special friend, Hector Riveria; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Jonesboro Cemetery, in Roseland, Va., with the Rev. John P. Campbell officiating. Donations can be made to Jonesboro Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 46, Piney River, VA 22964.

