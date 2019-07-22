Thelma June Stinnett Pollard, 90, of Amherst, wife of 65 years to the late William M. Pollard, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home. She was born on April 19, 1929, in Akron, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Lee Stinnett and Mildred Sprouse Stinnett. Thelma graduated from Temperance High School. She was an active and devoted life-long member of Central Baptist Church where she faithfully served in various capacities such as: Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, choir member, W.M.U. member, Piedmont Baptist Association Representative and other positions when needed. She was selected Woman of the Year by her local Family and Community Educators chapter (FCE). Thelma retired from GE in 1989 after many years of service. Survivors include her son, William L. Pollard of Tarboro, N.C.; her daughter, Deborah Pollard Payne (Carlton L.) of Gainesville, Va.; her grandson, Cody L Payne of Gainesville, Va.; and an aunt, Elizabeth "Bet" Sprouse of the residence. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Centra Hospice, Tracy, Roberta, Sherry, Leanne, and Andrew for all their unconditional support. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by the Rev. Eugene Beverly and the Rev. Gary Anderson with burial to follow in Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 103 Central Church Lane, Lowesville, VA 22967.
