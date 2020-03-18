Mrs. Elizabeth Crews Poindexter, 85, of 1553 Hubbard Road, Long Island, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on June 16, 1934, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Tardy and Mary Crews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Shirley Lee Poindexter; one son, Al Lee Poindexter; one daughter, April Poindexter; one grandson, Charlie Gilbert Jr.; and one great-granddaughter, Zuri Dixon. Mrs. Poindexter was a homemaker and member of the Staunton Baptist Church, serving as member of the women's ministry. Those left to cherish her memories are two sons, Harold Poindexter (Tilly) of Long Island, Virginia, and Jammie Poindexter (Kenya) of Waldorf, Maryland; seven daughters, Mary Smith (John), Ernestine Gilbert (Charlie), JoAnn Dixon (Louis), all of Long Island, Virginia, Bernice Wells (Shawn) and Sherika Poindexter, all of Lynchburg, Virginia, Valerie Younger (Alfred) of Gladys, Virginia and Tammy Barksdale (Rex) of Altavista, Virginia; 22 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Arlene Davis and Juanita Hall, both of Hurt, Virginia, Louise Callands of Gretna, Virginia, and Estelle Hall of Long Island, Virginia; her special children, Jessie Mae DeJarnette, Robert Slayton; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Mrs. Poindexter will be conducted on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Staunton Baptist Church with Dr. P. A. Medley, officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
