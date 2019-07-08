Ms. Karen V. Poe, age 71, of Odenton, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Morgan Poe and Mrs. Ruth Wooding Poe. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church in Naruna with interment in the church cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
