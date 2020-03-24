Katherine Keesee Plott, 91, of Lynchburg, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge. She was the former wife of Henry Ray Privett and the late James Plott. Born in Lynchburg on May 6, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Victor Keesee and Emma Keesee Murphy. Katherine was an executive house keeper for the state of Virginia in charge of cleaning the governor's mansion. She was an active member of Mountain View Church of God. Katherine will always be remembered for her love of family and church. She was a seamtress, a ceramic artist, an excellent cook, she was a maker of homemade cards and jewelry just to name a few. Her bracelets were generously given to many of her caregivers, family and friends. She was lovingly called Aunt Katherine by many. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Roger Wade. She is survived by two nephews, Bill Justis and his wife, JoAnne of Rustburg and Howard Hall and his wife, Lisa of Concord; two nieces, Lafonda Gunter and her husband, Carroll of Lynchburg and Desi Justis and her husband, Jeff of Rustburg; Phyllis Wade of Lynchburg; a sister-in-law, Flonnie Collie; and many other family and friends. The family would like to thank the staffs of Valley View and Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge for all the help and care they showed to Katherine. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Lonni Wickard and Desi Justis officiating. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Mountain View Church of God, c/o Michelle Simpson, 1010 Grand Oaks Dr., Forest, VA 24551. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.