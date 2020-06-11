John McNeil "Jack" Plank Jr. 93, died on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home in Lynchburg, Va. Jack was born on May 5, 1927, in Portsmouth, Va. to John McNeil Plank Sr. and Lyle Hewitt Plank. He grew up in Richmond, Va. and then later with his parents and younger brother Bill moved to Washington DC. Jack graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1945 and was a Navy Veteran in World War II. He attended American University and Virginia Polytechnic Institute. In 1950 he married Billie Childress and their daughter Lucinda "Cindy" was born in 1952. Jack was employed by Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corporation for 35 years, and he, Billie and Cindy lived in Annandale, Va. for many years. After a brief stay in Catonsville, Md., Jack retired in 1986 and the couple moved to Fredericksburg, Va., where they had many happy times and traveled extensively. They moved to Lynchburg, Va., to be near their daughter and family for his remaining years. Jack was an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Fredericksburg and the Tennis Patrons. Jack is survived by his wife of 70 years, Billie; his daughter, Cindy and son-in-law Gary; his granddaughter, Lee Harper Pulatie and husband Derek; his grandson, William Lewis McNeil Harper; his granddaughters, Harper and Celeste Pulatie; a great grandson to be born in November; a sister-in-law, Jayne Plank, four nephews; several cousins, many friends, and caring helpers. A memorial service for Jack will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial donations please consider the building fund for the Presbyterian Church in Fredericksburg or the American Heart Association. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
