November 15, 1944 - September 30, 2019 Patricia Ann Connelly Pitka left this earth surrounded by her family, on September 30, 2019. "Nada", as she was affectionately known, was born in Lynchburg, Va., on November 15, 1944, to the late William Hatcher Connelly and Catherine Ellen Wooldridge Connelly. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by the father of her six children, Stephen Harold Kennedy. Nada is survived by her soulmate, William Frederick "Papa Bill" Pitka who was by her side to the end to comfort and care for her. She is also survived by her children and their families, Catherine Blair Kennedy and her children, Lawrence Alexander Allen and Colleen Elizabeth Kennedy; Elizabeth Kennedy Macher and her husband, Richard Henry Macher and their children, Madison Ann Macher and Richard Harrison Macher; Heather Kennedy Miano and her husband, Michael Anthony Miano, and their children, Morgan Concetta Miano, Anthony Stephen Miano, and Catherine Alexandra Miano; Stephen Harold Kennedy Jr,. and his wife, Sarah Beimler Kennedy, and their children, Stephen Harold Kennedy, III, Lillian Ann Kennedy, Clare Elizabeth Amend, and Matthew Alexander Amend; Brennan Kennedy Poling and her husband, Richard Milo Poling, and their child, Jacob Lee Poling; and William Joseph Hatcher Kennedy. She was the oldest of five children, Ellen Lucky, Beth Fauber, Bill Connelly, and Carrie Walker. Nada graduated from Virginia Intermont College's nursing program and went on to be a Registered Nurse for some 22 years in Lynchburg. Following her marriage to Papa Bill, they became leading influencers in Lynchburg in holistic and new age spiritual living, opening a bookstore and community gathering place for those searching for more. Papa Bill and Nada subsequently moved to North Augusta, S.C., where they created an oasis in the woods. Countless memories were created by the welcoming embrace of Nada and Papa Bill, and their home was a treasured retreat to both family and friends, and to the myriad of dogs and cats coming into their care. Nada was a kind, encouraging, and nurturing mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Not only was she a mother to six, she was also "Mommy Ann" to dozens of children, including her beloved nieces, nephews, and the countless children coming into her care. The impact of her spirit and her spunk will always be with us. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, 305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Va., where a memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Alex Richardson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Franklin County Humane Society, 18401 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
