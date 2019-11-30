Mr. William David Pillow, age 70 of Brookneal, a Vietnam Veteran, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Brookneal. He was the son of Mrs. Barbara Brown Pillow and the late Mr. Hugh David Pillow. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Brown Pillow of Rustburg; three sisters, Jacqueline Bryant Hudson (Danny) of Lynchburg, Gwendolyn Pillow Phelps (Raymond) of Appomattox, and Kimberly Pillow Epperson (Roger) of Rustburg; three brothers, Joel Michael Pillow (Wanda) and Gregory Alan Pillow (Sherri), all of Aspen, and Jonathan Wayne Pillow (Marina) of Lynchburg; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Staunton River Baptist Church in Brookneal with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin Friday, November 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Go Fund Me link at https://www.gofundme.com/f/david-pillow-remaining-medical-bills?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.