Eleanor Smith Pillow died on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born in Appomattox, on April 1, 1928, to the late Richard Fields Smith and Mary Perdieu Smith. Eleanor was married almost 70 years to her husband, the late Rev. C. Douglas Pillow. She graduated from Appomattox High School and attended Phillips Business College, earning an associate degree in business and secretarial studies. She worked at Central Fidelity Bank, now Wells Fargo, for over 40 years and retired at age 65. An active member of the Lynchburg community, Eleanor served as a chaplain for a number of years at The Williams Home was very involved with the Women's Club of Lynchburg and held a number of positions within the organization. At her husband's ministerial appointments, Eleanor was an active helpmate including teaching Sunday school and taking part in The United Methodist Women (UMW). She was a member of Court Street United Methodist Church in Lynchburg at the time of her passing. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Doug; her daughter, Dona Marie Forehand; her sister, Lois Smith Frye; and her brother-in-law, Conrad. She is survived by her son, Richard D. Pillow; daughter-in-law, Amy B. Pillow; her son-in-law, James Forehand; and her brother, Richard "Sonny" E. Smith and his wife, Carolyn Davis Smith, of Appomattox, and their children, Pam and Gus Paulette. She is also survived by her grandchildren, James "Jimmy" Forehand Jr. and his wife, Kasey, Sarah Forehand, the Rev. Patrick Pillow, and Madeline Pillow White and her husband, Barrett; and her great-grandchildren, Brenna Forehand and Nolyn Forehand. Eleanor will be remembered by her family and friends for her wit and humor, sharp mind, her care of others and her love of people. A private burial for immediate family will be officiated by the Rev. Patrick S. Pillow. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be sent to Court Street UMC. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
