Dona Amelia Pierucci, 86, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, following a long illness. She was the wife of Dr. Louis Pierucci Jr. for 67 years. Born on January 5, 1933, in Duncansville, Pa., Dona was one of five daughters of Raymond and Hazel Miller. She lived in Duncansville and Holidaysburg, Pa. most of her young life until moving to Philadelphia, Pa., in 1951. Dona attended Jefferson School of Nursing in Philadelphia, where she met her husband, who was attending Jefferson Medical School at the time. They lived in Cherry Hill and Marlton, N.J., before moving to Virginia in 1993. With her husband, Dona owned a horse farm in Campbell County, River's Bend Farm, where they conducted dressage training and hosted dressage competition. Dona was an avid equestrian and lover of horses and dogs. She also loved to travel and was well known for her great cooking. She was also known by family and friends for her generosity, her sense of style, and her love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Hyland Heights Baptist Church, Rustburg, where she volunteered in the children's ministry and Vacation Bible School. In the 1960s, Dona became a born-again Christian. In the years that followed she led much of her family to Christ, which gave her immense satisfaction throughout her life. In addition to her husband, Dona is survived by six children, Jill Bolakas and husband, John, of Altavista, Patti Pierucci and husband, Leonard Almond, of Altavista, Louis Pierucci III and wife, Linda, of Knoxville, Tenn., Jody Daniel of Seattle, Wash., Beth Dikter and husband, Harvey, of Ponte Vedra, Fla., and Peter Pierucci and wife, Pati, of Willow Park, Texas; 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and a sister, Judy Gill, Riverside, Calif. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Dr. Russell Daubert. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.