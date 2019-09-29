Virginia Taylor Pickrel, 89, of Forest, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edgar Donald Pickrel Sr. Born in Lynchburg, on February 26, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Isaac Taylor Sr. and the late Elsie Virginia Foster Taylor. She was a devoted life-long member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and had many dear friends especially her church friends and those of her community at The Crossings in Forest. She worked at Forest Hills Early Learning Center for 10 years, but, considered herself primarily a wife and homemaker. For Virginia her family was everything in the world. Virginia is survived by her two children, a daughter, Brenda T. Whorley and her husband, Michael, and a son, Edgar Donald Pickrel Jr. and his wife, Lorene; granddaughters, Angela T. Jackson and Amber Sefcik and husband, Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Danielle Jackson and J.T. Posey; two sisters, Mary Lee Hege and Patricia T. Doss and husband, Glenn; and a sister-in-law, Dianne W. Taylor. She also leaves to cherish her memory many nieces, nephews, and extended family including Trenton Boddy. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jean Carden and her brother, Edward Hundley Taylor. A graveside service will be conducted today, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Nancy Dawson officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
