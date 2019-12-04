Thomas Langhorne Phillips, 91, of Hurt, died on Monday, December 2, 2019. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A full obituary will run in tomorrow's paper. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

