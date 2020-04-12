Marsha Tyree Phillips, 48, of Rustburg, devoted, wife, mother and daughter, passed away peacefully with family and friends surrounding her Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home after a courageous fight with breast cancer. Born August 20, 1971, she was a daughter of Shirley Fulcher Tyree and the late Thomas "Tim" Tyree Sr. and was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Tom and Anne Fulcher. She graduated from Rustburg High School and was working at Head & Neck Surgery of Central Virginia before her battle with cancer. She enjoyed cooking for her family, shopping and spoiling her dog, Ellie. She touched many lives with her love and passion for life. Marsha truly loved her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Mike Phillips; three children, Dylan Phillips (Ellen Spencer), Blake Phillips (Taylor), Grace Phillips; her mom, Shirley Tyree; a brother, Thomas M. Tyree Jr. (Joy); paternal parents, Homer and Shirley Phillips; faithful companion, Ellie and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A private service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Whites United Methodist Church by Pastor Jack Davis and Pastor Rick Sewell, with burial in the church cemetery at 2:30 p.m. which is open to the public. The family will receive relatives and friends with a parking lot "Drive Thru Only" visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center, 1920 Atherholt Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

