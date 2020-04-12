Marsha Tyree Phillips, 48, of Rustburg, devoted, wife, mother and daughter, passed away peacefully with family and friends surrounding her Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home after a courageous fight with breast cancer. Born August 20, 1971, she was a daughter of Shirley Fulcher Tyree and the late Thomas "Tim" Tyree Sr. and was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Tom and Anne Fulcher. She graduated from Rustburg High School and was working at Head & Neck Surgery of Central Virginia before her battle with cancer. She enjoyed cooking for her family, shopping and spoiling her dog, Ellie. She touched many lives with her love and passion for life. Marsha truly loved her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Mike Phillips; three children, Dylan Phillips (Ellen Spencer), Blake Phillips (Taylor), Grace Phillips; her mom, Shirley Tyree; a brother, Thomas M. Tyree Jr. (Joy); paternal parents, Homer and Shirley Phillips; faithful companion, Ellie and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A private service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Whites United Methodist Church by Pastor Jack Davis and Pastor Rick Sewell, with burial in the church cemetery at 2:30 p.m. which is open to the public. The family will receive relatives and friends with a parking lot "Drive Thru Only" visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center, 1920 Atherholt Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Apr 13
Visitation
Monday, April 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 14
Graveside
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
2:30PM
2:30PM
Whites United Methodist Church, 513 Engilish Tavern Road, Ruatburg, Virginia
513 English Tavern Road
Rustburg, VA 24588
513 English Tavern Road
Rustburg, VA 24588
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Tags
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.