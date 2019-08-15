William Woodrow Phibbons Jr., 77, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Lynchburg. Born in Annapolis, Md., Bill was the son of the late William W. Phibbons Sr. and Frances Louise Scible Terry. Retired from warehouse work, he enjoyed fishing and keeping his cars clean. He was a member of Harvest Field Pentecostal Assembly. Surviving are his wife, Karen Phibbons; brother-in-law, Dennis Hartless; and father-in-law, Robert Gowen all of Madison Heights and his loving church family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. Interment will follow at Mead Cemetery, Madison Heights. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 pm, Thursday, August 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst, www.driskillfuneralchapel.com.
