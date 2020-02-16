John Raymond Phelps, 74, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on June 27, 1945, he was the son of the late Harry Burge Phelps and Mabel Hoback Phelps. John was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence A. Phelps; he also lost two special cousins in the past year, with whom he grew up with, Bedford "Bennie" Davis and Ralph "Eddie" Reynolds. John is survived by his wife, Laura Jackson Phelps; a daughter, Kathryn Phelps Mann; two sons, Jason Phelps (Meta) and Derek Phelps; and two grandchildren, Taylor Mann and Julian Scott. Funeral services will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Monday, February 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The National D-Day Memorial Fund. P.O. Box77, Bedford, VA 24523. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory will be assisting the family in Bedford is serving the family.

