Calvin Twyman Phelps, age, 95, of Appomattox, went to his Heavenly home on July 28, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mary Harvey Phelps for 71 years. Born in Appomattox, Va., on May 11, 1924, he was the son of the late Ira Basil and Edla Eagle Phelps. Twyman was a member of Red Oak Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School, served as a Deacon, and was involved in many church activities during his membership. Twyman was employed by Dinner Bell Meat Products in Lynchburg for many years until his retirement and was also a tobacco and cattle farmer. He was a World War II veteran where he worked as an airplane mechanic with the Thirteenth Air Force. The Thirteenth Air Force was a United States Army Air Forces combat unit deployed to the Pacific Theater during World War II. He was stationed in Japan. Adored and known by his grandchildren as Granddaddy, he loved giving them tractor rides around the farm to see the cows, telling them stories about his upbringing, and teaching them about the Bible. He provided unlimited unconditional love, patience, and words of wisdom. He is survived by two daughters, Margaret Reynolds (Cecil) of Madison Heights, and Barbara Miller (Danny) of Appomattox; four grandchildren, Trudy Harris of Palmyra, Wendy Bailey (Phil) of Union Grove, N.C., Travis Miller (Cindy) of Appomattox, and Tracy Miller of Appomattox; three great-grandchildren, Hunter Miller (Cheryl), Haley Miller, and Lauran Campbell, all of Appomattox; two great-great-grandsons, Robert Miller, and Daniel Miller; a brother, Binford Rice Phelps of Madison Heights; a sister-in-law, Roberta Harvey Mitchell of Appomattox; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Murphy (Mike) Phelps and Ira Phelps Jr.; four sisters, Estelle Phelps Reed, Kate Phelps Justis, Belle Phelps Lindsey, and Elsie Phelps Nash; sisters-in-law, Fay H. Phelps, Lona Phelps, and Marie Phelps; and brothers-in-law, Junior Justis, Billy Lindsey, and Charles Nash. A funeral service will be held time 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Red Oak Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Barker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The church is located at 5422 Oakville Road, Appomattox. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home. A special thank you to Diann, Patty, Janice and Stephanie for their love and care of Twyman and his family. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Red Oak Baptist Church, c/o the Rev Tom Barker, 466 Crosstie Road, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.