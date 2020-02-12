Robert Preston Petty born March 2, 1965, our beloved father, brother, uncle and friend, departed this life on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at UVA Surgical Trauma Intensive Unit. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Alexis and her mother, Monica Petty; his siblings, Marvin Tune, Herman Petty (Tina), Helen Petty and Richard Petty (Delores); nieces, Anastasia Slaughter and Synethia Petty; nephews, Chandler Petty and Chase Petty; great nephew, Jaiden Hunter; devoted aunts, Helena Averett, Betsy Edmunds, Mary Tune, Zelma Tune; and a host of many relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Scott Zion Baptist Church with Pastor, Rev. Gary Lee, Eulogist and the Rev. Andre Jackson, officiating. The interment will be in the Tune Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.davis-turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral service.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Petty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.