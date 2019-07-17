Laura Wellborn Kiker Perryman died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Lynchburg, Virginia. She was born on August 6, 1939, in Washington, D.C. to Mrs. Evelyn Williams Kiker and Lt. Wellborn Clarke Kiker (USN). Her father was an officer in the U.S. Navy, retiring with the rank of Captain. Laura attended schools in London, England; Cordele, Georgia; Falls Church, Virginia; Pearl Harbor and Honolulu, Hawaii; and Coronado, California. She attended college at San Diego State University, George Washington University in Washington, D.C., the University of Maryland in Paris, France; and the University of Georgia in Marietta, Georgia. She worked as a secretary for 16 years in the U.S. Government for the Veterans Administration and the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C.; the U.S. Army and NATO in Paris, France; the U.S. Army Forces Dominican Republic; and the U.S. Army and the General Services Administration in Atlanta, Georgia. She retired in 1975 after being injured in an airplane accident while a volunteer with the U.S. Civil Air Patrol on March 23, 1974. Laura was a personally dedicated patriot of her country. Laura married Mr. George Ira Perryman in 1975 and they resided in the Washington, D.C. area for seven years, then Atlanta, Georgia for six years. Her husband was a World War II veteran, then served a career with the General Services Administration. He retired from the Federal Government and they moved to Forest, Virginia in 1988. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Forest. She was preceded in death by her mother and father many years ago, and her husband, George, passed away on April 20, 2006. Laura was an outstanding artist in stained glass. She regarded her best piece as one of the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty together, on display at the Eiffel Museum in Paris, France. She also created the stained glass piece of the heraldic emblem of the U.S. Army Space Institute on display in the Patriots Room of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Laura is survived by her brother, Edward Bruce Kiker of Madison, Alabama. Inurnment and a memorial service will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, where her parents are memorialized. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
